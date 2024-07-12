Pakistan Champions reach final of World Championship of Legends 2024

Cricket Cricket Pakistan Champions reach final of World Championship of Legends 2024

Younis Khan played captain's innings of 65 runs

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 12 Jul 2024 23:50:14 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan Champions on Friday qualified for the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 after securing 20-run win over West Indies Champions in the first semi-final at the County Ground in Northampton.

West Indies were restricted to 178 in last over of the 20-over match as they were chasing a target of 199 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan Champions set a target of 198 runs for the opponent team, with captain Younis Khan playing an innings of 65 runs. Aamer Yamin and Sohail Tanvir also displayed impressive performance to help their side to build a challenging total.

Yamin scored 37 runs off 17 balls, while Tanvir made 33 runs off 17 deliveries.

Later today, India Champions will take on Australia Champions in the second semi-final at the same venue.

The final of WCL 2024 will be played on July 13 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Squads

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Younis Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Tanvir Ahmed.

West Indies Champions: Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Jonathan Carter, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Daren Sammy (c), Rayad Emrit, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn.

