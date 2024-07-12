Former selector Bilal Afzal appointed advisor to PCB chairman

He has been named in selection committees as non-voting member

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former selector Bilal Afzal has been appointed as advisor to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Afzal has also been included in the newly-formed Men's National Senior and Junior Selection Committees as non-voting member.

The new committees were formed after Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq were removed following the Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

As per updated list available on PCB website, the members of the National Senior and Junior Selection Committees include captain, head coach, Asad Shafiq and Mohammad Yousuf.

The non-voting members include Assistant Coach Azhar Mahmood, Advisor to Chairman Bilal Afzal, Manager analytics and team strategy Hassan Cheema, Director – High Performance Nadeem Khan and Director – International Cricket Usman Wahla.

