Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha expecting first baby

Fri, 12 Jul 2024

(Web Desk) – Pakistan’s star ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife Ansha Afridi are expecting their first baby.

The development emerged after the news of giving rest to Afridi emerged in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

Red ball Coach Jason Gillispie said, , “Shaheen can miss Bangaladesh Test matches due to childbirth. We can give him [some] rest if he wants to stay with his wife till then.”

Afridi tied the knot last year in September with the daughter of former Pakistani captain Shahif Afridi.

The couple’s wedding took place in September last year while nikah took place in February of the same year.

Afridi has also been in the news recently following the news that he misbehaved with coaches and management staff.

