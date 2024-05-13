Third T20I: Pakistan eye series wing against Ireland on Tuesday

The series is leveled 1-1 after Team Green secured convincing win in second match

DUBLIN (Dunya News) – Pakistan will take on Ireland in the third and last T20 at Dublin on May 14 (Tuesday) as both sides eye to seal the three-match series.

The series is leveled 1-1. The third match will start at 7:00 pm.

On Sunday, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan smashed brilliant half-centuries to help Pakistan bag a convincing seven-wicket victory over Ireland in the second T20I.

The experienced duo rescued Pakistan from a shaky start of 13 for two in 1.4 overs in pursuit of 194 runs target by producing a highly entertaining partnership of 140 runs for the third wicket in just 78 balls, propelling the visitors to victory with 19 balls to spare.

Fakhar and Rizwan hit 12 fours and 10 sixes between them, forcing the Ireland fielders into a leather chase and spectators to take cover.

Fakhar hammered six fours and six sixes in a 40-ball 78, marking his 11th half-century in 85 matches, while player of the match Rizwan smashed six fours and four sixes in a 46-ball 75 not out, recording his 27th half-century in 95 matches.

