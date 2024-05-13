Mohammad Rizwan sets another T20I record

Cricket Cricket Mohammad Rizwan sets another T20I record

He has become first Pakistani to Player of the Match 12 times in T20I cricket

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 May 2024 19:24:16 PKT

DUBLIN (Web Desk) – Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has added another feather to his cap with his impactful performance in second T20I match against Ireland.

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman stroked swashbuckling half-centuries to guide Pakistan to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Ireland in the second T20I on Sunday.

The experienced duo rescued Pakistan from a shaky start of 13 for two in 1.4 overs in pursuit of 194 runs target by producing a highly entertaining partnership of 140 runs for the third wicket in just 78 balls, propelling the visitors to victory with 19 balls to spare.

Rizwan was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance. He has now become the first Pakistani to win the title for 12 times during his T20I career, said PCB in a social media post.

— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz, selection committee member, lauded the performance of Mohammad Rizwan and gave him the title of “Impactful player” for his powerful performance in the second match against Ireland.