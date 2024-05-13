PCB honours Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi for T20I achievements

Babar has achieved the most wins as a T20I captain after Pakistan victory over Ireland

Mon, 13 May 2024

DUBLIN (Web Desk) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi presented special jerseys to skipper Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi to celebrate their recent achievements.

Babar has achieved the most wins as a T20I captain, while Shaheen completed his 300 T20 international wickets.

The duo achieved the milestone in second game of the three match T20I series against Ireland on Sunday.

Pakistan defeated Ireland by seven wickets to win the second T20I to level the ongoing three-match series 1-1 at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

Pakistan chased down 194-run target in the 17th over. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan scored 78 and 75 runs, respectively.

Rizwan’s 46-ball knock included four sixes and six fours. Fakhar took 40 balls for his brilliant innings which contained six sixes and six fours. Azam Khan remained not out at 30 off 10 balls, which included four sixes and a four.

