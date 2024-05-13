Experienced names Netherlands announce squad for T20 World Cup

All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe and key batter Colin Ackermann were unavailable for selection

(Web Desk) - Two experienced names were missing from the list as Netherlands named their squad for next month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Veteran all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe and key batter Colin Ackermann were unavailable for selection, with selectors instead opting for the more youthful choices of left-arm spinner Tim Pringle, and hard-hitting opener Michael Levitt in their squad.

Levitt turned heads with a blistering hundred against Namibia in a T20I tri-series played in Nepal back in February, hitting 11 fours and 10 sixes in a knock of 135 from just 62 balls.

Wicket-keeper-batter Scott Edwards will once again lead the Netherlands in his regular role as skipper, with star all-rounder Bas de Leede among the key players for a Dutch side that will face South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal during the group stages at the T20 World Cup.

The Netherlands' first match comes on June 4 against Nepal at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, with the European side looking to build on their impressive effort at the last T20 World Cup where they upset South Africa in one of two memorable victories during the Super 12 stage of the event.

"We have been able to select a well-balanced team which we are confident will be able to perform in the conditions against the opposition we face in the US and West Indies," head coach Ryan Cook said.

"All of the players have been training well and have been involved in the recent ProSeries with some exciting performances showing the growing depth and quality in Netherlands cricket. We have managed to perform admirably in the last two World Cups we have participated in and will be determined to rise to the challenges we face ahead to reach the next round of the tournament.”

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c, wk), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Travelling reserve: Kyle Klein

