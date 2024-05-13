Afghan spectators misbehave with Shaheen Afridi

Some Afghans tried to stop Afridi on which the fast bowler had a bitter exchange of words with them

DUBLIN (Dunya News) – Unruly Afghan spectators misbehaved with Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi after the second T20 match against Ireland on Sunday.

Afghan spectators allegedly broke the fence, entered the stadium and quarrelled with Pakistani fans at the end of the match.

Some Afghans tried to stop Afridi while he was going to the ground from the dressing room, on which the fast bowler had a bitter exchange of words with them.

Afridi informed the head of security about the matter and the officiials threw the Afghan from the ground.