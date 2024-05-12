Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Ireland in second T20I

Ireland lead three-match series with 1-0

Published On: Sun, 12 May 2024 19:44:06 PKT

(Dunya News) – Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Ireland in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

Both teams made one change each for Ireland; Barry McCarthy replaced Graham Hume, while for Pakistan, experienced pacer Mohammad Amir returned to the playing XI, replacing Shadab Khan.

Shadab Khan failed to contribute a single run with the bat and conceded 54 runs in four overs with the ball in the first T20I.



The Green Shirts are looking for comeback after embarrassing rout in the first game.

It will be the only chance for Babar Azam led side to win T20 series against underdog Ireland after suffering a shocking defeat in the series opener.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi asked the national players to fight till the last ball ahead of the second match of a three-match T20 series against Ireland on Sunday.

He expresses these views while talking to players players in Dublin. Detailed consultations on future strategy were conducted during the two-hour meeting.

Naqvi boosted the morale of the players. He stated that no one was accepting the defeat in the first match against Ireland.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Bilbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young

