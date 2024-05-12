Naqvi urges players to fight till last ball ahead of second T20I against Ireland

Published On: Sun, 12 May 2024 17:36:35 PKT

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi asked the national players to fight till the last ball ahead of the second match of a three-match T20 series against Ireland on Sunday.

He expresses these views while talking to players players in Dublin. Detailed consultations on future strategy were conducted during the two-hour meeting.

Naqvi boosted the morale of the players. He stated that no one was accepting the defeat in the first match against Ireland.

Naqvi instructed the players to play with hard work, passion, and a professional approach, stating that Twenty20 cricket requires a different and aggressive approach. He said that victory is possible only by playing according to the modern and new styles of Twenty20 cricket. Strategies can be devised sitting in the room, but the real test takes place on the field, where performance must be demonstrated.

He said that undoubtedly all players are talented, professional, and best for Pakistan, and the national team's bowling attack is excellent, but there is a need for great attention to fielding so that the opposing team does not get any chance.

He said that the players are hopeful for Pakistan and they should fulfill the nation's expectations. Teamwork is essential for victory. If 11 players fight together until the last ball for Pakistan, success will be assured, he added.

