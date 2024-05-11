PCB chief lands in Ireland after Pakistan's upset loss in first T20I

Mr Naqvi will hold meetings with team players and officials

(Dunya News) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Moshsin Naqvi has reached Dublin a day after the Green Shirts faced upset defeat against Ireland in first game of the three-match T20I series.

A day earlier, Andy Balbirnie’s swashbuckling 77 runs off 55 balls laid the foundation for Ireland’s maiden win over visitors.

Chasing a difficult 183-run target, Ireland reached 43 for two in the PowerPlay and then 153 for four in 17 overs. Needing 11 runs off the final six deliveries, Curtis Campher struck two fours, ran a double and stole the winning run off a leg-bye off the penultimate ball to hand Ireland their first win over Pakistan.

The defeat drew massive criticism from cricket fans and experts, prompting the PCB chief to visit the team in Ireland.

Mr Naqvi would hold meetings with the players and officials.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Rashid Latif has pinned the blame of Pakistan’s upset defeat on recent change in captaincy.

