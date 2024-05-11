Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan team in Ireland for T20I series

He will now be available for selection in second and third match of the series

Sat, 11 May 2024 16:54:36 PKT

DUBLIN (Dunya News) Pacer Mohammad Amir has joined the Pakistan squad in Ireland to play the remaining two matches of T20I series against hosts in Dublin.

The left-arm bowler could not travel along with the team due to delay in issuance of his visa. He had to miss the first match of the series. However, he is now available for the remainders to be played on Sunday and Tuesday.

It is recalled that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi played a key role to sort out the visa issue.

The Team Green will head to England after wrapping up the Ireland tour. They are scheduled to play four T20Is against England on May 22, 25, 28 and 30.

Pakistan suffered a defeat in first match against Ireland as nervy hosts pulled out stunning five-wicket win in final over.

