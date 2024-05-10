Erasmus to skipper as Namibia name squad for T20 World Cup

Namibia are drawn in Group B in what will be their third consecutive appearance at the T20 World Cup

Fri, 10 May 2024 20:03:03 PKT

(Web Desk) - Talented all-rounder Gerhard Erasmus has been named captain as Namibia revealed their squad for next month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Erasmus will lead an experienced group that qualified for the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup courtesy of an unbeaten run at last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier on home soil with JJ Smit named vice-captain.

Twelve of the 15 players that featured in that impressive run during qualifying have once again won selection in Namibia's 15-player squad, with all-rounder Nicol Loftie-Eaton the biggest omission alongside veteran Pikky Ya France and young batter Shawn Fouche.

Loftie-Eaton created headlines in February when he smashed the fastest T20I century in the history of men's cricket with a 33-ball effort against Nepal, but the 23-year-old is overlooked for June's tournament that will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies.

Inexperienced seamer Dylan Leicher, left-arm quick Ruben Trumpelmann and teenage pacer Jack Brassell, who featured in the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup earlier this year, are the players promoted to the squad that didn't feature in the qualifier tournament.

Namibia are drawn in Group B in what will be their third consecutive appearance at the T20 World Cup, with the African nation to play Oman in their tournament opener in Barbados on June 2 and further fixtures against Scotland, Australia and England.

Namibia squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut