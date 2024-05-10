President's Trophy Grade-II to be played from May 12

The departments’ event is returning to the national circuit after the 2018-2019 season

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Cricket Board Friday announced details of the President’s Trophy Grade-II three-day non-first-class tournament, which will be played in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 12 to June 11.

The departments’ event, returning to the national circuit after the 2018-2019 season, will include 24 sides, which have been equally divided into four pools. Table toppers will progress to the semifinals, with the winners qualifying for the final.

The sides participating in the tournament are: Ahmad Glass, Azlaan Traders, Capital Development Authority, Eshaal Associates, Ghani Institute, Haidery Traders, Income Tax, JDW Sugar Mills Ltd, JJ's Consultancy Group, Karwan CC, Khayaban-e-Amin, MAQ Group, MiT Solutions, OGDCL, Omar Associates, Pak-Saudi International, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Railways, Sabir's Poultry, Sardar Sports & Group, Service Industries and TARA Group.

Pool A will comprise Ahmad Glass, Income Tax, Khayaban-e-Amin, Pakistan Railways, Service Industries, and TARA Group, and will play their matches in Lahore at the LCCA ground, Railways Stadium, and Central Park Cricket Club Ground.

Pool B includes Haidery Traders, JJ’s Consultancy Group, Karwan CC, MIT Solutions, Pak-Saudi International, and Sabir’s Poultry, and will play their matches at various Khyber Pakhtunkhwa venues, including Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi; Shama Cricket Ground, Peshawar; and Mardan Sports Complex, Mardan.

Capital Development Authority, JDW Sugar Mills Ltd, OGDCL, Omar Associates, Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Air Force form Pool C, and will play their matches in Islamabad at the National Ground, Diamond Ground and Shalimar Cricket Ground.

Azlaan Traders, Eshaal Associates, Ghani Institute, MAQ Group, Pakistan Navy, and Sardar Group are in Pool D, with matches to be played at the Rana Naved ul Hasan Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura; Azhar Ali Academy ground, Valencia Town, Lahore, and Lahore Country Club, Muridke.

The two semifinals will be played from June 3 to June 5, with the final from June 8 to June 11. Venues of the three matches will be confirmed in due course.

Schedule of matches (12-14 May, 1st round):

Pool A – Service Industries v Ahmad Glass, LCCA Ground, Lahore; TARA Group v Pakistan Railways, Railways Stadium, Lahore; Income Tax v Khayban-e-Amin, Central Park Cricket Ground, Lahore

Pool B – Pak-Saudi International v MIT Solutions, Gohati Cricket Stadium, Swabi; Karwan CC v Haidery Traders, Shama Cricket Ground, Peshawar; Sabir’s Poultry v JJ’s Consultancy Group, Mardan Sports Complex, Mardan

Pool C – OGDCL v Pakistan Army, National Ground, Islamabad; JDW Sugar Mills Ltd v PAF, Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad; Omar Associates v CDA, Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad

Pool D – Eshaal Associates v MAQ Group, Rana Naved ul Hasan Cricket Academy; Ghani Institute v Pakistan Navy, Azhar Ali Academy Ground, Lahore; Azlaan Traders v Sardar Group, Lahore Country Club, Muridke