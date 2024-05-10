Pakistan women's team all set for England challenge

'We have been working hard to fine-tune our skills and strategies,' says Nida

Published On: Fri, 10 May 2024 16:29:52 PKT

BIRMINGHAM (Dunya News) - Pakistan women’s cricket team are all geared up to take on England in the first of the three-match T20I series starting tomorrow at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

The first ball will be bowled at 2.30pm local time. The second and third T20Is will be played in Northampton and Leeds on 17 and 19 May, respectively. Three ODIs – part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, will be played from 23 to 29 May in Derby, Taunton and Chelmsford.

Pakistan women’s team captain, Nida Dar said: “We have been working hard to fine-tune our skills and strategies ahead of this series. Each member of the team has showcased great dedication and discipline during the practice sessions, and I have full faith in their abilities to deliver in the forthcoming series.

“Playing against a top side like England is always a challenge, but it is also a great opportunity for our players to test themselves against the best in the world. The series will help us identify key players for the upcoming T20 World Cup.”

Pakistan women squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

England women T20I squad: Heather Knight (Captain), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Danielle Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sarah Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone