PCB decides to rope in international pitch expert ahead of Champions Trophy

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to acquire to services of international experts to improve the condition of pitches ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Sources said the board has decided to rope in foreign pitch curator, adding that an agreement in this regard would be signed soon.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has taken special interest in hiring an international pitch expert to ensure the quality pitches across the country ahead of the Champions Trophy. The foreign expert would also train the local staff.

The event will be hosted by Pakistan in February and March 2025.

