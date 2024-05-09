Bangladesh opener backed to find form prior to T20 World Cup

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 May 2024 16:53:48 PKT

(Web Desk) - An experienced batter from Bangladesh is being supported to find his touch ahead of next month's T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy is not perturbed by Litton Das' recent lack of runs and is backing the experienced opener to find form prior to next month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Das has managed just 36 runs from the first three matches of Bangladesh's ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe and the 29-year-old hasn't gone past 50 in his last 10 T20I matches for his country.

While Bangladesh are yet to name their 15-player squad for this year's T20 World Cup, Das is expected to be one of the first players picked based upon his good record against the white-ball and the fact he was their second leading run-scorer at the most recent tournament in Australia in 2022.

Hridoy expects to see Das find form during Bangladesh's final two matches against Zimbabwe and carry that into next month's T20 World Cup in USA and the West Indies should he earn selection.

"Look no one is willingly play badly," Hridoy said.

"Litton and other top order batters are trying to give their best. A good player will not always play well. In the recent past there are lots of talks regarding Litton bhai's strike rate but if you check you will find his strike rate is still among the top three in Bangladesh.

"No matter whether you are the best batter in the world, you will not play well in all the matches or series. I am hoping those who are not among runs will get back to runs soon. In one game if he does good he will make a comeback and it can happen that he can change the scenario in a big game. We have to keep the faith and it will not help if we lost the faith."

Bangladesh are drawn in Group D for the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, with the Asian side fixtured to play Sri Lanka in their first clash and further matches against South Africa, Netherlands and Nepal as five teams chase two spots in the Super 8s stage of the tournament.

Hridoy has been pleased with his side's preparation for next month's tournament and is expecting the final two matches against Zimbabwe at home and three-game series against the USA just prior to the commencement of the T20 World Cup to have his team primed for the event.

"I think the preparation is going the right manner," Hridoy noted.

"I don't think the games (against Zimbabwe) are very easy. They are also good team and they also have some good players and every international team is difficult and there is a huge difference between international and domestic cricket so I feel we are having good preparation and we have areas to improve and that remains the case in every game so the more we improve the better."