Ex-England cricketer Panesar quits as UK parliamentary candidate

Cricket Cricket Ex-England cricketer Panesar quits as UK parliamentary candidate

Monty Panesar has withdrawn as an election candidate for the fringe Workers Party of Britain.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 May 2024 00:15:24 PKT

LONDON (AFP) – Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has withdrawn as an election candidate for the fringe Workers Party of Britain, just a week after announcing he was standing for UK parliament.

Panesar, 42, who played 50 Tests, said he wanted to stand up for the working class and address the nation's wealth gap when his candidacy was announced.

Born Mudhsuden Singh Panesar in Luton, north of London, to Sikh parents who emigrated from the Indian Punjab state, he became a firm fan favourite and a distinctive figure in the field in his black patka during his Test career between 2006 and 2013.

The former left-arm spinner had intended to stand in Ealing Southall, held by the main opposition Labour party.

But he posted on X: "So today I am withdrawing as a General Election candidate for The Workers Party.

"I realise I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values.

"I wish The Workers Party all the best but look forward to taking some time to mature and find my political feet so I am well prepared to deliver my very best when I next run up to the political wicket."

A party spokesman said: "It is in Monty's best interests at this time to withdraw as a candidate, and we hope for his return to the field in due course."

Panesar appeared to become confused about one of the Workers Party's policy pledges, to leave the NATO military alliance, during a disastrous interview with Times Radio last week.

He suggested NATO's role was related to immigration policy and that British membership was making it harder to control its border.

The leader of the Workers Party is George Galloway, a left-wing firebrand who was re-elected to parliament in March after tapping into anger over the Israel-Hamas war.

The former Labour lawmaker is hoping to exploit what he sees as disaffection with the mainstream parties, including the governing Conservatives and Labour.

Galloway said he had 500 candidates already lined up to fight a general election, expected to be held this year.

Labour, led by Keir Starmer, is widely expected to win the vote but Galloway has condemned Starmer for his stance on Israel's military action against Hamas in Gaza and is hoping to exploit Labour divisions on the issue.

The Workers Party has set out a 10-point programme, including a call for "an end to imperialist wars and financial domination, starting with withdrawal from NATO".

