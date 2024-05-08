Mohammad Amir awaits visa to join team in Ireland for T20I series

Cricket Cricket Mohammad Amir awaits visa to join team in Ireland for T20I series

In Ireland, Pakistan will play three T20 matches on May 10, 12 and 14

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 May 2024 17:31:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pacer Mohammad Amir is likely to miss the first match of the T20I series against Ireland as he is yet to receive visa for travel.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) authorities said they are in contact with the Ireland officials in this regard, adding that the hosts are responsible for timely issuance of visas to players. Amir had last visited Ireland in 2018.

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket team has reached Dublin and it will hold the first training session on May 9 after a day-long rest.

In Ireland, Pakistan will play three T20 matches on May 10, 12 and 14. Thereafter, the team will depart for England against whom it will play four matches on May 22, 25, 28 and 30.

Pakistan squad for Ireland and England is following:

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

