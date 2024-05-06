Pakistan's kit for T20 World Cup unveiled

Mohsin Naqvi will travel to United States to watch Pakistan-India match

Published On: Mon, 06 May 2024 20:25:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the national team's kit for the T20 World Cup.

At the unveiling ceremony held at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, along with captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and other PCB officials were present.

In his speech at the ceremony, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed confidence that the national cricket team would bring home the T20 World Cup trophy, just as they did in 2009.

Mohsin Naqvi mentioned that if it were up to him, he would have announced a prize of more than $100,000 for the team. He stated that the national cricket team possesses immense talent and will receive additional rewards for their victory.

He plans to travel to the United States to watch the Pakistan-India match.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also took photos with the players during the kit unveiling event.

