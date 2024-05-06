Babar Azam is sure Pakistan will win T20 World Cup

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Skipper of national cricket team Babar Azam on Monday expressed the hope that the Green Shirts would win the T20 World Cup being played in the United States and the West Indies next month.

“In the past also our focus was to bring the trophy, and I hope that we will return with the trophy,” Babar said during a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

He was sure that every player of the team would give his 100 percent in the World Cup.

“Our focus is the trophy. Every player is focused on winning,” he added.

He said all the players are fit. Haris Rauf is better and improving, Babar said and added that he did not expect him to get fit so quickly.

He said the team combination was good and every player was training enthusiastically.

Responding to a question regarding wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris, Babar said that he could not perform well in the PSL (Pakistan Super League).

The players who performed better have been included in the team. In the top order, Rizwan, Fakhar and Saim Ayub were performing better. So there was no room for Haris in top order, the skipper continued.

Regarding Aamir Jamal, he said he would improve.

He said that Test match performance cannot be compared to the T20 cricket. “We took decisions that are the best for the team.”

