National women cricket team leaves for England

The team will play three T20s and three ODIs

05 May 2024

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s women cricket team on Saturday left for England from Jinnah International Airport.

The national cricket team led by Nida Dar will participate in a series of three T20s from May 11 to 17, followed by three ODIs from May 23 to 29.

These ODIs are integral to the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, marking Pakistan’s eighth and final series within the current event cycle.

Presently positioned fifth in the ICC Women Championship 2022-25 standings with 16 points, Pakistan aims to secure its spot in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, with the top five teams from the championship, alongside hosts India, earning direct qualification.

The team will engage in two warm-up matches, one T20 and one One-Day, against ECB Development XI on May 9 and 21, respectively.

The Pakistan women’s squad comprises: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sadaf Shamas, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar.

Support personnel accompanying the team include: Nahida Khan (manager), Mauhtashim Rasheed (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffar (bowling coach), Taufeeq Umar (batting coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Zubair Ahmed (analyst), Hina Munawar (chief security officer).