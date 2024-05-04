Champions Trophy 2025: Change in PSL 10's schedule on the cards

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling to shift the next year Pakistan Super League to the April and May months given the matches of the Champions Trophy.

It has been proposed to hold the matches of the PSL 2025 from April 7 to May 20.

In this regard, a meeting was held between the PCB and the franchise owners to deliberate on the future date of the PSL.

It has been learnt that the PCB has proposed to hold matches of the league in Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi while it was also added that the PCB would look for more venues to hold the PSL’s matches.

Sources said the PCB gave its suggestions to make the matches of the PSL more entertaining and enchanting.

Finally it was agreed that the media rights and live streaming of the PSL has increased manifold and it has been effectively presented as a successful brand before the world.