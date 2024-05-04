Starc shows class as Kolkata win in Mumbai

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 04 May 2024 09:01:18 PKT

Mumbai (AFP) – Mitchell Starc picked up four wickets as a disciplined bowling performance helped Kolkata Knight Riders seal a 24-run victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Chasing a below-par 170, Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out for 145 off 18.5 overs at the Wankhede Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav raised hopes with a 35-ball 56 but his dismissal in the 16th over tilted the scales in favour of Kolkata.

This was Kolkata's first win at the Wankhede ground in 12 years and seventh from 10 games this season. Mumbai slumped to ninth position in the 10-team competition after their eighth loss in 11 games.

Kolkata are placed second and well poised to make it to the play-offs. "Obviously we couldn't form partnerships and kept losing wickets," said Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya.

"There are a lot of questions that will take time to answer. But for now, not much to say." Mumbai were off to a shaky start, with Starc flattening the leg-stump of Ishan Kishan (13) and Varun Chakravarthy sending back Naman Dhir (11).

The home team got another big jolt when Rohit Sharma, who came in as an impact sub, miscued a shot to be caught off Sunil Narine for 11. Pandya's poor run of form continued as he was out for one, much to the disappointment of the strong home crowd.

Yadav hit his third half-century of the season and Tim David chipped in with 24 but Kolkata did well to rein in the five-time champions.

Earlier, Kolkata lost five quick wickets, including that of the prolific Phil Salt (five) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (six), after being put in to bat.

Tottering at 57-5, Venkatesh Iyer (70) and impact sub Manish Pandey (42) steadied Kolkata with an 83-run stand and ensured a respectable total on the board.

Iyer, who hit a century at the same ground last season, hit three sixes and six fours in his fighting 52-ball knock. "It's an extremely good feeling, because we haven't won at Wankhede for 12 years," said Kolkata's Varun Chakravarthy.

"This is a very special win because we were down and out in the first innings. The way Venkatesh and Manish pulled it back was great."

Jasprit Bumrah and Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara were the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets each and troubling the batsmen with their line and length on a lively wicket.