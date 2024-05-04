Matthews ends Pakistan tour with another match-winning knock

West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by eight wicket in the fifth T20I on Friday.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - West Indies Women clinched the fifth T20I by eight wickets on the back of yet another match-winning knock by skipper Hayley Matthews, winning the series with a 4-1 margin on Friday at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

In pursuit of the 135-run target, West Indies lost opening batter Rashada Williams (16, 11b, 3x4s) to Sadia Iqbal in the fifth over.

Matthews was then joined by Shemaine Campbelle (33 not out, 35b, 2x4s) on the crease as the duo forged a 103-run second-wicket partnership. Over the course of her innings, Matthews brought up her third half-century (78, 59b, 11x4s) of the series before falling prey to Nashra Sundhu. Sadia and Nashra picked up one scalp apiece.

Earlier, after Pakistan were asked to bat first, the opening batters stitched 38 runs in five overs before Qiana Joseph castled Ayesha Zafar (22, 16b, 4x4s). Muneeba Ali chipped in with a fluent 19-ball 25 on the back of three fours, becoming just the fourth Pakistan Women player to score 1,000 T20I runs.

Pakistan’s middle-order was kept in check as Nida Dar, Gull Feroza, Natalia Parvaiz and Najiha Alvi returned for single-digit scores while Fatima Sana copped a golden duck.

Sidra Amin’s crafty knock of 48 off 52 balls including five fours ended in the penultimate over of the innings. Rameen Shamim’s unbeaten contribution of 16 on 11 balls with two boundaries helped Pakistan post 134-8 in their 20 overs.

Afy Fletcher picked up three wickets. Qiana claimed two scalps while Matthews and Aaliyah Alleyne bagged one each.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Women 134-8, 20 overs: (Sidra Amin 48, Muneeba Ali 25, Ayesha Zafar 22; Afy Fletcher 3-17, Qiana Joseph 2-26).

West Indies Women 136-2, 18.2 overs: (Hayley Matthews 78, Shemaine Campbelle 33 not out).

