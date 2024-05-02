Sohail Saleem resigns as PCB's medical chief

It comes as Mohsin Naqvi received all reports from the Medical Committee for Ihsanullah and others

Updated On: Thu, 02 May 2024 18:27:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem resigned amid allegations of negligence in treatment of players.

Mr Saleem has sent his resignation to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The resignation comes days after the board chairman constituted an independent three-member medical board to analyse if fast bowler Ihsanullah’s medical case was handled properly by the PCB’s medical support team.

The experts comprising the medical board included Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, Prof. Dr. Rana Dilawaiz and Prof. Dr. Mumraiz Naqshband.

Meanwhile, the PCB chief has received all reports from the Medical Committee for Ihsan Ullah, Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Zameer, and Shawal Zulfiqar.

He announced it in a social media post on X and thanked the committee members “for their dedication in compiling these thorough reports in just 10 days. Will analyze them and share with the public soon”.

