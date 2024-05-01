Pakistani players move up in latest ICC T20I rankings

Babar Azam closes the gap on SKY

(Dunya News) – Pakistani players have seen improvements in their T20I rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Pakistan captain Babar Azam moved up one spot to fourth place on the batters' rankings list. He was the top run-scorer for his team in the recent T20I series against New Zealand, scoring a total of 125 runs from four innings, including a half-century in the fifth match of the series. He is getting closer to the top spot, currently held by India's Suryakumar Yadav.

The ICC noted in a statement that Azam's performance helped him rise in the rankings, closing the gap on Yadav with a total of 763 rating points. Azam is now only 98 points behind the top-ranked player, ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman moved up 10 spots to 62nd place after scoring 104 runs during the New Zealand series.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi climbed three places to 14th position after taking eight wickets in four matches. All-rounder Imad Wasim, who recently ended his retirement, jumped 10 places to 22nd in the all-rounders' rankings.

On the New Zealand side, Tim Seifert rose seven spots to seventh place after scoring 85 runs in the series at a strike rate of 144.06. Additionally, Michael Bracewell moved up 13 places to 55th, and Ben Sears climbed 29 spots to 60th on the T20I bowlers' rankings list.

