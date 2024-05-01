Hayley Matthews produces another match-winning performance

West Indies Women came from behind to win the third T20I by two runs against Pakistan.

Published On: Wed, 01 May 2024 07:34:06 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan Women lost six wickets for 10 runs as the West Indies Women came from behind to win the third T20I by two runs and take an unassailable 3-0 lead at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan were on course to achieve the 133-run target when they reached 115 for two in 16.1 overs before they lost their way and finished at 130 for eight in 20 overs. Afy Fletcher and Hayley Matthews picked up two wickets apiece, conceding 20 and 22 runs, respectively.

Pakistan required 33 runs from the last 30 balls and then 12 runs off the last six balls, including six runs from the last delivery.

This was Pakistan’s sixth straight defeat after also losing the ODI series 3-0. The remaining two T20Is will be played on Thursday and Friday.

Matthews’ fairytale run in the series, being played in Karachi, continued when she first top-scored for the West Indies and then orchestrated the Pakistan batting collapse.

Matthews scored 68 runs from 49 balls with 10 fours and put on 89 runs from 72 balls for the second wicket with Shemaine Campbelle (31) as the West Indies reached 132 for five in 20 overs.

In turn, she combined with Afy Fletcher to restrict Pakistan to 130 for eight.

For Pakistan, Sidra Amin played a breezy innings of 63 from 58 balls with seven fours but still ended up on the losing side. She put on 64 runs from 54 balls for the first wicket with Ayesha Zafar (19 from 21), 23 runs off 26 balls for the second wicket with Muneeba Ali (12), and 28 runs off 19 balls for the third wicket with captain Nida Dar (17 off 11 balls).

