Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie appointed coaches of white- and red-ball teams

Cricket Cricket Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie appointed coaches of white- and red-ball teams

The PCB chief announced the appointments at a press conference along with COO Salman Naseer

Kirsten and Gillespie are world famous coaches, he said

Appointments have been made for two years

Babar Azam will continue to lead the team till the Champions Trophy 2025

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 14:39:05 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday announced the appointment of Gary Kirsten of South Africa and Australia’s Jason Gillespie as head coaches for the men’s national team for white- and red-ball, respectively.

The PCB chief announced the appointments at a press conference here alongside Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer and Azhar Mehmood, who was announced as the assistant coach in all formats.

Kirsten and Gillespie are world famous coaches, he said and added that they have been appointed for two years.

"Assistant coach Azhar has been settled in the UK but he accepted the PCB offer for country’s sake," Naqvi stated.

He said that the purpose of appointing foreign coaches was to give the Green Shirts the “best of the best”.

“This was pending for so long. Yesterday when I was standing with the physiotherapists […] they were so happy that we had gotten the device for them […] the cricket board’s job is not to accumulate money in the bank, its job is to spend the money on cricket and the team […].”

Replying to a question about the captaincy of the team, Naqvi confirmed that Babar Azam would continue as the skipper till the Champions Trophy 2025 which will be hosted by Pakistan.

Later, the PCB issued a press release.

“Kirsten will take charge of the side immediately after completing his assignment in the Indian Premier League,” the press release said.

Besides the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and other bilateral white-ball series, Kirsten will also be in charge of the side for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, ACC T20 Asia Cup 2025 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, it added.

It said that Gillespie would assume responsibilities for the ICC World Test Championship against Bangladesh (at home in August), followed by Tests against England (at home in October) and South Africa (away in December) in the 2024-25 season.

In the press release, Naqvi congratulated the two foreign coaches on their appointments, saying their “stellar track records precede them”.

“I have every confidence that their expertise will guide our players to reach new heights, aligning with their inherent talent and the expectations of our passionate fans. These high-quality appointments also present a remarkable opportunity for our players to glean insights from these seasoned professionals, refining their skills and fortifying their cricketing acumen,” he said.

“The PCB is unwavering in its commitment to furnish the national team with top-tier resources and facilities, fostering an environment conducive to unlocking their full potential and consistently delivering stellar performances,” he added.

Gillespie, according to the press release, said he was grateful to the PCB for “giving me the honour of coaching one of the most highly-regarded and talented cricket teams in the traditional format of the sport.

“Within Pakistan we have a number of high-quality fast bowlers and being able to utilise them will be a key part of any success we enjoy. But we have quality in all departments — pace, spin, batting and keeping. We have all bases covered. It is exciting to know we have that talent and I am looking forward to working with such talented players,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kirsten said he aimed to “unite the Pakistan men’s white-ball team, harnessing their considerable talents towards a common objective, and achieving success together on the field”.

“My perspective on Pakistan cricket has remained consistent over time. There’s always an inherent expectation for the team to perform at a high level consistently. However, in team sports, maintaining peak performance is not always guaranteed. As a coach, it’s immensely gratifying to assist players in unlocking their full potential. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the individual players and the team, facilitating their growth and development,” he said.

“My primary objective is to ensure the team operates at its optimal level. Success on the field is contingent upon the team performing at its best. Consistency and continuity are values I hold dear. While player form fluctuations are inevitable, maintaining a stable environment is crucial. I am committed to supporting players through their ups and downs, prioritising continuity in selections whenever possible,” he said.