T20 World Cup 2024's trophy reaches Lahore

It will be unveiled during fifth T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand

Updated On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 17:49:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) The iconic trophy of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday reached Lahore as part of its Pakistan tour.

The trophy for the mega cricket event, which will be played later this year, will be put on display during the today’s match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The trophy reached Pakistan on Thursday and it was unveiled in Islamabad. It was put on display in front of the National Assembly in Islamabad.

The cricket fans took selfies when the trophy was put on display for public viewing at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.

The trophy tour was formally launched from New York last month. The ninth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup will begin on June 1, 2024 and will be played across the USA and West Indies.

