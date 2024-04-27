Pakistan to fight to salvage pride in fifth T20I against New Zealand today

The full-strength hosts are down 2-1 in the series against Kiwis who are without their key players

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan will try to salvage pride when they face New Zealand in the last T20I of the five-match series here at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night.

The full-strength hosts are down 2-1 in the series against the Kiwis who are without their key players. The Green Shirts will try to win the match to level the series as they have no chance to win it because the first match was washed out in Rawalpindi.

Babar Azam-led team has lost two successive matches to inexperienced New Zealand.

Pakistan fell four runs short of the victory target of 178 runs in the fourth T20I on Thursday. After put into bat first, the visitors scored 178/7 while Pakistan finished on 174/8.

O’Rourke was the pick of the bowlers for the Black Caps, picking three wickets for 27 runs while Ben Sears took two for the same number of runs.

It is likely that pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah will be included in the squad. They squad will be:

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Amir.