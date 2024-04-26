Maia Bouchier determined to own the opening slot for T20 World Cup

Bouchier enjoyed a brilliant tour of New Zealand last month, making scores of 43*, 71 and 91

(Web Desk) - Fresh off a breakthrough series against New Zealand, Maia Bouchier is targeting the opening berth in England's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Maia Bouchier enjoyed a brilliant tour of New Zealand last month, making scores of 43*, 71 and 91 to win the Player of the Series award in the five-match T20I series.

The remarkable showing saw Bouchier win the coveted ICC Women's Player of the Month award for March 2024.

While Bouchier began the series batting at No.3, she switched to the top of the order for the fourth T20I and smashed a career-best 91 off 56 balls.

With the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 closing in, Bouchier is eyeing a place at the top of the batting order after her recent performances.

"I've been waiting for that moment," Bouchier said, as revealed by ESPNcricinfo.

"It's been great, I've really enjoyed my cricket and putting in some performances for England. Going into this summer, I'll do as much as I can to grab every opportunity and keep that spot now."

England have used four openers in T20Is in 2024, including Bouchier, with Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley being the others.