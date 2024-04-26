Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

Yuvraj is famous for hitting 36 runs in an over during the first ever T20 World Cup in 2007

(Web Desk) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced India legend Yuvraj Singh as an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador, with just 36 days to go until the pinnacle global event for T20 cricket gets underway.

Yuvraj, who famously hit 36 runs in an over during the first ever T20 World Cup in 2007 which he and India ultimately won, will attend a range of exciting World Cup promotional events in the United States in the lead-up to and during the T20 showpiece, including the highly anticipated India versus Pakistan fixture in New York on 9 June.

Yuvraj Singh, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2007 champion, said: "Some of my fondest cricketing memories have come from playing at the T20 World Cup, including hitting six sixes in an over, so it’s very exciting to be part of this edition, which is set to be the biggest one yet.

“The West Indies is a great place to play cricket with the fans coming to watch creating a vibe that is completely unique to that part of the world, while cricket is also expanding in the USA and I’m excited to be part of that growth through the T20 World Cup.

“India’s clash against Pakistan in New York is going to be one of the biggest sporting fixtures in the world this year, so it’s a privilege to be a part of and to witness the best players in the world playing in a new stadium.”