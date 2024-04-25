Depleted Pakistan take on New Zealand in 4th T20I today

Babar is likely to be joined by Saim Ayub at the top while Usman will keep wickets

Updated On: Thu, 25 Apr 2024 12:07:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the fourth match of the five T20I series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday evening.

The series is currently level at 1-1 as the first match in Rawalpindi was washed out while Pakistan won the second and New Zealand squared the series by thrashing the home team in the third.

The five-match series is still open as whoever wins both the matches here will clinch the series.

Pakistan suffered two major blows before the match as in-form Mohammad Rizwan and Irfan Khan have been ruled out for the remainder matches due to injury.

Babar Azam's presser

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, skipper Babar Azam sounded optimistic about the series.

After losing his opening partner, Babar is likely to be joined by Saim Ayub at the top. Usman Khan will assume the role of Rizwan, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Fakhar Zaman and Imad Wasim will play their first match of the series. The middle order will include all-rounders Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed, while Usama Mir will replace Abrar Ahmed.

There’s likelihood of resting Naseem Shah as he could not perform in previous matches. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Abbas Afridi will make up the pace attack.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are likely to retain the same squad that defeated Pakistan in the previous match.

Probable squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Usman Khan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi