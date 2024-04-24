Babar Azam upbeat about winning T20I series against New Zealand

Injuries are part of the game, says Pakistan skipper

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan captain Babar Azam said on Wednesday he is optimistic about winning the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Kiwis bagged won their first victory in the third game of the series, leveling the five T20Is at 1-1, with the remaining two matches scheduled to take place in Lahore on 25 and 27 April, respectively.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the fourth clash, Babar said he remained stick to his strategy and “We try to do what is better for the team”.

While responding to a question about a couple of players, including Mohammad Rizwan, suffered injuries, he said it was the part of the game, adding that all players were focusing on their fitness.

“I believe that all players will show good performance,” he said while stressing that not a single player was responsible for the team’s defeat in a match.

