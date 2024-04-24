Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan ruled out of New Zealand T20I series

The decision was taken in light of their Radiology reports

Published On: Wed, 24 Apr 2024 19:32:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan will not take part in remaining two matches of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series.

The decision was taken after PCB Medical Panel on Tuesday received Radiology reports of Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan.

“After reviewing the reports and in consultation with the Pakistan team management, it has been decided to rest the two players from Thursday’s and Saturday’s T20Is against New Zealand,” read the official statement.

The two players will work on their rehabilitation with the PCB Medical Panel at NCA, it said.

