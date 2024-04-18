Ireland, Netherlands and UAE set for a close fight for two Group B semi-final spots

Cricket Cricket Ireland, Netherlands and UAE set for a close fight for two Group B semi-final spots

The 10 teams competing in the Qualifier have been divided into two groups of five each

Follow on Published On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 21:29:54 PKT

(Web Desk) - The two finalists of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, will secure their spots in this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in Bangladesh later this year.

The 10 teams competing in the Qualifier have been divided into two groups of five each, the top two from each group will enter the semi-finals with the semi-final winners confirming their trip to Bangladesh.

Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda and the United States of America (USA) feature in Group A, while Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vanuatu and Zimbabwe make up Group B.

Ireland and Netherlands are favourites to progress to the semis from Group B, hosts UAE aim to excel in home conditions.

Ireland and the Netherlands will begin their Group B fixtures as the favourites to progress from the five-team group. Ireland finished fifth (last) in Group 2 at last year’s T20 World Cup in South Africa – suffering four defeats in as many games. Their disappointing outing in the tournament has resulted them competing in the Qualifier.

Currently ranked 10th in the ICC Women’s T20I Rankings, Ireland possess the quality and experience to finish amongst Group B’s top two and get a crack at the semi-finals. They play UAE in their Qualifier opener on 25 April at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The other European side to feature in the Qualifier, the Netherlands, are currently ranked 15th in the ICC team rankings, they open their campaign against Vanuatu at Tolerance Oval on 27 April. Netherlands play Sri Lanka and Thailand in their two warm-up matches on Sunday and Tuesday.

Hosts the UAE, one of the two Asian teams to compete in the Qualifier, will be aiming to give Ireland and the Netherlands a tough run in their bid to secure a T20 World Cup spot for the first time ever. The UAE have beaten the Netherlands once and are only one spot behind them in the current rankings.

The UAE will be hoping to make the most of their knowledge of their home conditions and an extended period of preparation in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The UAE are currently ranked 16th and will be eyeing opportunities at victory when they face Vanuatu and the USA, along with at least one between Ireland and the Netherlands, to progress to the semi-finals.

Vanuatu, who are appearing in the Qualifier for the first time, are the least experienced side in the competition. They secured the lone East Asia Pacific spot with an impressive performance in their Regional Qualifiers and will be hoping to make a big impression and upset some of the more formidable and experienced sides in the tournament.

Vanuatu are yet to play a T20I against any of their group adversaries and their current ranking of 30th makes them the lowest ranked team in the event. They will play their first match of the tournament against Zimbabwe on the opening day – Thursday, 25 April.

Zimbabwe, currently ranked 13th, are set to provide a tough fight to their Group B opponents. They are one of the two African teams to compete in the Qualifier. Zimbabwe are yet to beat Ireland in a T20I but have beaten the UAE once.

Wins against Vanuatu and the UAE can give them an outside chance of securing one of the two semi-final spots in the group, provided they can topple one of the more accomplished Group B sides – Ireland and the Netherlands.