'That'll be awesome,' Rohit Sharma on idea of Pakistan vs India Test series

Says he would 'love' India and Pakistan to resume bilateral cricket on regular basis

Thu, 18 Apr 2024 20:05:42 PKT

(Web Desk) – India captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his support for the idea of playing bilateral Test series against Pakistan.

Both arch-rivals last faced each other in the three-match ODI series in 2012-13 when Pakistan team visited the neighbouring country.

On the Club Prairie Fire podcast, co-hosted by Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan, Rohit was asked: Don't you think India playing Pakistan regularly will be fantastic for Test cricket?"

The Indian skipper replied "I totally believe that! They are a good team." He added that he would "love" India and Pakistan to resume bilateral cricket on regular basis.

"They're a good team. They have got a superb bowling line-up. So it'll be a good contest especially if you play overseas conditions. That'll be awesome," he added.

