Babar Azam excited to lead 'blend of youth, experience' in New Zealand series

Cricket Cricket Babar Azam excited to lead 'blend of youth, experience' in New Zealand series

'We had a great fitness camp in Kakul and are looking forward to express ourselves as unit'

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 17 Apr 2024 20:26:38 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said he was excited to lead the team having a blend of youth and experience in the New Zealand T20I series, which is set to commence from April 18.

Addressing a press conference, Azam said New Zealand will challenge us at different points in the series, serving as a fine work out for the Pakistan side.

“This five-match T20I series holds a lot of importance for us as we look forward to preparing for the all-important mega-event. We had a great fitness camp in Kakul and are looking forward to express ourselves as unit,” he said.

Pakistan will kick-off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 preparations on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium when they will take on New Zealand in first of the five matches. The venue will also host matches on Saturday and Sunday, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will be the stage for the remaining two matches next week on Thursday and Saturday.

This will be the third five-match series between the two sides inside a 12-month period. Last year, Pakistan and New Zealand drew the series at two-all in Pakistan, while New Zealand clinched the series 4-1 earlier this year in their backyard.

