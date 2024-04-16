15-year-old uncapped pacer named in Bangladesh squad for T20I series against India

Habiba Islam Pinky will get first taste of international cricket when her team teak on India at home

(Web Desk) - Bangladesh have announced their 15-player squad for the five-match T20I series against India later this month.

Habiba Islam Pinky, Bangladesh’s 15-year-old pacer, will get a first taste of international cricket when the Tigresses welcome India for a five-match T20I series at home.

The up-and-coming pacer has already featured in U19 cricket for Bangladesh earlier this year when she was part of the tri-series that also involved Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Nigar Sultana Joty will lead the side in the five-match series, with Nahida Akter acting as her deputy.

Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky

Stand By: Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

The upcoming five-match T20I series holds significant importance for both teams. Bangladesh will seize the opportunity to gauge their skills against India, while the Women in Blue will aim to acclimate themselves to the conditions in the neighbouring country, which will host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup later this year.