Bangladesh rope in Pakistan legend to coaching staff ahead of T20 World Cup

Mushtaq Ahmed will join the Bangladesh Men's team as the spin bowling coach

(Web Desk) - Bangladesh have added former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed to their coaching staff ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Mushtaq Ahmed will join the Bangladesh Men's team as the spin bowling coach ahead of the T20I series against Zimbabwe and will continue in the role until the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

Ahmed boasts ample coaching experience, having formerly been the spin bowling coach for England (2008-2014), West Indies (2018-19) and Pakistan (2020-22).

With the conditions in the West Indies and USA for the T20 World Cup expected to aid spin, the veteran bowler will be a valuable addition to the Bangladesh setup ahead of the 20-team event.

“It is a great honour for me to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team as a spin bowling coach," Mushtaq Ahmed said in a statement released by BCB.

"I am looking forward to the role and want to pass my experience to the players because they are very coachable and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around.

"They can beat anyone because they have the capability, the resources and the talent. I will try to instill that belief into them. I am very excited at the opportunity to work with the team.”

Bangladesh host Zimbabwe in five T20Is starting next month as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup.