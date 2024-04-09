Cricket team named for New Zealand T20 series

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a 17-member team for the upcoming T20 home series against New Zealand.

Pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim, who recently announced to reverse their decision to retire, have been included in the squad.

Wahab Riaz, a member of the selection committee, announced the team here in a news conference.

Wahab, who is also senior team manager, said that the team was selected keeping in mind the World Cup.

Committee member Abdul Razzaq said that the board has set a vision.

Recently-reinstated captain Babar Azam will lead the team which includes Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Niazi, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir.

According to Wahab, Haseebullah, Muhammad Ali, Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha are reserve players.

He said Haris Rauf was not included due to injury while Muhammad Nawaz has been dropped.

The five-match T20 series will take place from April 18 to 27 in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The Kiwis will reach Pakistan on April 14.