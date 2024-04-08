Azhar Mahmood named Pakistan head coach for NZ series

Mon, 08 Apr 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Pakistan fast bowler Azhar Mahmood has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Having represented Pakistan in 164 internationals, Azhar Mahmood brings a wealth of experience, having taken 162 wickets and scored 2,421 runs. He previously served as the bowling coach for the Pakistan men’s cricket team from 2016 to 2019.

Wahab Riaz will take on the role of senior team manager, with Mohammad Yousuf appointed as the batting coach. Saeed Ajmal, who served as the bowling coach during the previous tours of Australia and New Zealand, will continue in his role as the spin bowling coach.

The support personnel for the Pakistan team during the New Zealand T20Is include Wahab Riaz (senior team manager), Mansoor Rana (team manager), Azhar Mahmood (head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Saeed Ajmal (spin bowling coach), Aftab Khan (field coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saiman (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Butt (analyst), Irtiza Komail (security manager), Raza Kitchlew (media and digital manager), Zain Maqsood (videographer), Dr Khurram Sarwar (doctor), and Mohammad Imran (masseur).

Earlier, the national selection committee held a meeting with Pakistan cricketers who attended the physical training camp at a local hotel in Islamabad.

Out of the 29 players present in the camp, only Mohammad Rizwan was absent as he had left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

During the meeting, the selection committee briefed the players about the selection policy, which includes a rotation policy and providing opportunities to new players. Members of the national selection committee present at the meeting included Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Bilal Afzal, Hasan Cheema, Mohammad Yousuf, and Wahab Riaz. Usman Wahla, Director International Cricket Operations, also attended the meeting.

New Zealand is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on April 14, two days after the announcement of Pakistan’s squad, for the crucial series leading up to the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup.

