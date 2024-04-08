Selection committee meets Pakistan men's cricketers ahead of New Zealand series

Cricket Cricket Selection committee meets Pakistan men's cricketers ahead of New Zealand series

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand will be announced on Tuesday

Follow on Published On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 20:11:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The national selection committee met Pakistan cricketers who featured in Kakul physical training camp at a local hotel in Islamabad.

Among the 29 players who featured in the camp, only Mohammad Rizwan was not present, as he had left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah on Sunday night.

In the meeting, the selection committee took the players in confidence regarding the selection policy, which includes rotation policy and providing opportunities to new players. The national selection committee members present at the meeting were Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Bilal Afzal, Hasan Cheema, Mohammad Yousuf and Wahab Riaz. Usman Wahla – Director International Cricket Operations also attended the meeting.

The selection committee will announce the Pakistan men’s squad for T20I series against New Zealand in Lahore on Tuesday.

New Zealand men’s team are set to arrive in Islamabad on 14 April to feature in a five-match T20I series, commencing from 18 April at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. After the series, Pakistan men’s team will travel to Ireland and England to feature in T20I series following which the team will travel to USA and West Indies to feature in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.