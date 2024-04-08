Pakistan squad for T20 series against New Zealand to be announced tomorrow

The selection committee has consulted Captain Babar Azam before naming the 18-member squad

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce team for the T20 series against New Zealand on Tuesday.

The selection committee has consulted Captain Babar Azam before naming the 18-member squad, it is learnt.

According to sources, the squad will include Saem Ayub, Muhammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Nasim Shah and Zaman Khan.

Mohammad Usman, Imad Wasim, Salman Ali Agha, Sahibzada Farhan, Wasim Junior and Fakhar Zaman will be part of the national squad.

Mohammad Amir, who recently came out of retirement, will be part of the squad, the sources added.

Haris Rauf will miss the series due to injury.

There is a race between Abrar Ahmed and Osama Mir and one of them will be picked to represent Pakistan. Similarly, Irfan Niazi or Abbas Afridi will be given a chance against New Zealand.

LOCAL COACHES

According to PCB sources, local coaches will assist the team in the series. Muhammad Yusuf is likely to be made interim head coach, they added.

Selection committee member Abdul Razzaq, former fast bowler Umar Gul and spinner Saeed Ajmal are also likely to be part of the coaching team.

The PCB will also announce the team management for the series in a couple of days.

The players will report at Islamabad on April 14, while the New Zealand team will land in Islamabad on the morning of April 14. The first T20 match between will be played on April 18 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.