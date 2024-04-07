Cricketers call Kakul training camp experience 'marvelous'

Sun, 07 Apr 2024 14:27:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani cricketers regarded the training camp held at the Military Acadmey Kakul a worthwhile experience.

Skipper Babar Azam said that the training camp will benefit players a lot in international cricket.

He said “this was my third such camp. Every time I have attended a camp, I have learned something [new].”

He said the camp helped enhance physical fitness. The team members have become united after staying together at the camp, he added.

In a lighter vein, Babar said the most memorable moment for him was Azam Khan’s “climbing” the mountain.

Shadab Khan said that the fit players were important before the World Cup. It also helped developed playing combinations, he continued.

For Imad Wasim, it was a different camp from other training camps. The trainers of the army have worked hard on the fitness of the players.

Aamir Jamal said such training camp was a completely new concept.

Fast bowler Nasim Shah said that there was more emphasis of building stamina in the camp. Better stamina would be helpful for us in Test cricket, he stated.

Wicket-keeper batsman Azam Khan said that the camp was tough due to high altitude but it was also beneficial. Reaching the top of the mountain was a unique experience that would be remembered forever.