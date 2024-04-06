Teenage wicketkeeper-batter earns maiden ODI call-up in South Africa's squad for Sri Lanka series

Cricket Cricket Teenage wicketkeeper-batter earns maiden ODI call-up in South Africa's squad for Sri Lanka series

Karabo Meso has now been included in the 14-member squad for the ODIs

Follow on Published On: Sat, 06 Apr 2024 18:14:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - 16-year-old Karabo Meso, who made her international debut for South Africa in the T20I leg of the ongoing assignment against Sri Lanka, has been added to the ODI mix.

Karabo Meso, who recently made her international debut for South Africa in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in March, has now been included in the 14-member squad for the ODIs. Meso emerged as one of South Africa's standout players at last year's ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup and featured in the Team of the Tournament.

The team will be led by their regular skipper Laura Wolvaardt, with the notable absence of experienced all-rounder Chloe Tryon from the squad list.

Tryon, who missed the third T20I on Wednesday (3 April), has been ruled out of the ODI series as she continues her rehabilitation for a back injury.

All-rounder Delmi Tucker has been added to the squad as her replacement while Annerie Dercksen, who was part of the T20I series, has been left out.

South Africa won the opening T20I but went on to lose the remaining two as Sri Lanka secured their first-ever women’s series triumph over South Africa in any format.

The upcoming three ODIs will be a part of the current cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship, which will determine direct qualification for the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup in India. The top five teams in the standings, along with hosts India will directly qualify for next year’s global event.

South Africa are currently sitting at No.2 in the Women’s Championship standings with 20 points in 15 games while Sri Lanka are No.8 with 11 points in 15 games.

The three-match ODI series begins on 9 April in East London, followed by matches in Kimberley and Potchefstroom for the final two ODIs.

South Africa’ ODI squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune Delmi Tucker.