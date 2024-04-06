Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima injured in Karachi car accident
Cricket
Both players are part of the probables attending a training camp for the upcoming series against WI
KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistan women players, Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima, were injured in a minor car accident in Karachi.
The Pakistan Cricket Board has provided an update regarding the players. Despite sustaining minor injuries, both players received immediate first aid and are currently under the care of the PCB medical team.
The two players also underwent precautionary CT Scans, which came out clear.
Both players are part of the probables attending a training camp for the upcoming series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on 18 April.