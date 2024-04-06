Shahid Afridi turns down PM's offer of ministries
Cricket
Sources say the premier offered two ministries to the cricket legend
KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former skipper Shahid Afridi has turned down an offer made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, asking it to join the government.
Sources said the premier had offered him the portfolios of sports and youth ministries. However, the former all-rounder refused the offer with respect.
Afridi thanked the premier for showing the respect, adding that he could not join the government as he wanted to focus on his charity organisation.