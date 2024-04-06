PCB picks up Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie as head coaches for white, red balls

Cricket Cricket PCB picks up Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie as head coaches for white, red balls

Board is also searching for assistant coach

Follow on Published On: Sat, 06 Apr 2024 13:01:40 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint Gary Kirsten as the head coach for white ball (ODI and T20I) and Jason Gillespie as the head coach for red ball (Test).

According to sources, PCB has already issued an advertisement for appointment of coaches. The advertisement has sought applications till April 15.

Sources said the PCB will announce appointment of both the coaches after completion of the formalities. After completing formalities by April 15, the PCB will make a formal announcement.

On the other hand, search for the assistant coach of the Pakistan Cricket Team has also been started for which the cricket board has given an advertisement.

Sources say the aspirants could submit applications till April 20. The assistant coach will assist the coaches of red and white balls.

